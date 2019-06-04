Home States Kerala

Congress expels Abdullakutty after ‘sarcastic’ explanation, BJP watches

Congress on Monday expelled A P Abdullakutty from the party.

AP Abdullakutty. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress on Monday expelled AP Abdullakutty from the party. The decision came after the two-time MLA from Kannur recently issued statements as well as press releases against the party and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even equating his actions with that of Mahatma Gandhi.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said in a press release that Abdullakutty’s action amounted to degrading the party and that he had also made derogatory statements against the party leaders.
Abdullakutty joined the Congress from the CPM, which he had represented two times in the Parliament but later expelled him, also for praising Modi. He was also the state president and secretary of the SFI, the CPM’s student’s wing.

Mullappally told Express: “After his Facebook post eulogising Narendra Modi, there was a call from various leaders to remove him from the party. However, Congress is a democratic party, we thought of giving him a chance to respond. But Abdullakutty responded sarcastically and was again singing praises for Modi. It could not be accepted and the party decided to expel him.”

With the move, the KPCC seems to be sending a strong warning to its members that it would not tolerate any move to support Modi. Abdullakutty, it seems, has set his sights on a BJP ticket to contest from the Manjeswaram assembly constituency, where BJP leader K Surendran had lost last time by 72 votes. Surendran stated the other day that he would not be contesting from Manjeswaram again.

Asked about the development, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said: “This is an indicator that the anti-Modi politics created by the LDF and UDF is witnessing an anti-climax in the state. There are several people in the LDF and UDF with Abdullakutty’s attitude.” Asked whether he would join the BJP, Pillai said: “I don’t know whether someone has invited him to the party, but we haven’t discussed the subject yet.”

