Expulsion expected, yet painful: AP Abdullakutty

The Congress’ decision to expel him from the party was expected, said Abdullakutty. Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said time will prove he was right.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Congress’ decision to expel him from the party was expected, said Abdullakutty. Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said time will prove he was right.“The KPCC’s decision to dismiss me from the party is painful. Mullappally acted emotionally. He should have shown discretion while taking such a decision. Whatever happens, I will continue in the public sphere. I’ve never desired for any position when I joined Congress,” he said.

After he joined Congress, Abdullakutty was given the chance to contest elections from Kannur and Thalasserry. “I’ve never begged nor ingratiated myself with senior leaders for those chances,” he said.

In his reply to the show cause notice issued by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Abdullakkutty said he stood by his Facebook post.He said the new generation would acknowledge his stand regarding the development agenda if Narendra Modi.

Abdullakutty is not CPM’s worry anymore: Kodiyeri

Kannur: Abdullakkutty is not CPM’s worry anymore, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters on Monday.  CPM is not worried about where he opts to go, Kodiyeri said. He said LDF will come back strong in the Assembly bypolls.

“CPM had warned people it is dangerous if Narendra Modi retains power. Now, there are reports from various parts of the country that people of minority community are being attacked by Hindu outfits,” he said.

