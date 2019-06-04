Flood scare stalks people of Wayanad district

Melena Thomas By

Express News Service

KALPETTA: Since childhood, I had been under the belief there is absolutely nothing to fear for in Kurchermala, other than the hill caving in. But our worst fears came true finally. Since then, we have been living in constant fear,” said Prabhudev, 25, pointing towards the hillside which collapsed in a major landslide during mid-August flood.

“Minor mudslides had occurred here in the past, but the landslide during monsoon last year...nothing of the sort had occurred here before. God forbid a repeat of such incidents,” said Prabhudev, whose family members shifted to Kurchermala over half-a-century ago from their native Madurai.

With monsoon expected to set in over the state anytime now, fear and uncertainty have gripped Kurchermala and Melmuri residents, majority of whom are estate workers. “We don’t know what lies in store. It’s being said - though not confirmed- that the authorities have asked the physically challenged and those having health problems to move to safer areas before the monsoon’s onset. In that case, I don’t have any idea where to move to,” said Susheela, who stays at the estate quarters in Kurchermala.

The landslide triggered by heavy rain on August 9 last year destroyed vast tracts of forest land and agricultural crop, swept away houses, a school, livestock and vehicles in Kurchermala and Melmuri. But no lives were lost since people had shifted elsewhere.

“The voluntary organisations and officers assured us new houses will be built for us in Kambalakkad but it hasn’t happened. Some of the affected persons are still staying at their kin’s place, or staying in rented premises. There are also others who continue to live in their damaged homes,” said Murukeshan whose house suffered extensive damage in the calamity. According to him, around 13 houses in Melmuri were partially or fully damaged in the landslide.

Wayanad district, situated in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region, had witnessed over 240 geological events – including landslides, landslips and land subsidence, making large tracts of land unstable. The district remained almost entirely cut off from the rest of the state during the deluge. The rescue and relief operations encountered many hurdles due to poor connectivity and accessibility. Though the district had witnessed heavy rainfall right from the time monsoon started last year, the situation aggravated with the unprecedented rainfall from August 7.

Ten months on since landslides, instances of land subsidence and floods caused massive destruction in Makkimala, Pancharakolli, Thalapuzha, Thavinjal and Thrissilery within Mananthavady Taluk limits and Sugandhagiri, Pozhuthana, Vythiri in Vythiri Taluk limits, these places still bear the scars of the calamity.

The sudden release of water from the Banasura Sagar reservoir without any prior warning on August 8 last year, had triggered a major crisis in the downstream region comprising Padinjarethara, Panamaram, Puthusseri, Panthipoyil, Cheriyamkolly, Thengumunda, Kuppadithara, Mundakutty, Kottathara, Vellamunda and Kambalakkad. Under Panamaram police station limits alone, as many as 12 relief camps – which housed 3,234 people – functioned for over 30 days.

“We feel apprehensive about the upcoming monsoon, but we have become more alert and cautious after last year’s flood,” said M Mohandas, a resident of Cheriyamkolly in Padinjarethara panchayat.



Some of the affected households complained that they are yet to receive financial aid from the government. “My house was partially damaged and crops destroyed. But I didn’t get aid from the government. Only those who went to camps and got their names registered were entitled for the immediate relief of Rs 10,000. What about those who sought refuge in relatives’ houses or other places,” said Edacheri Balan, who runs a stationery shop near the Banasura Sagar dam.