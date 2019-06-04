Kerala govt plans performance budgeting of three depts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will undertake performance budgeting of Agriculture, Forests and Wildlife and Water Resources departments to review the input of resources and output of services during the financial year 2018-19.

Performance budgeting, in its present form, was first done for FY14 following a recommendation of the Public Accounts Committee. Sanjeev Kaushik, principal secretary, finance (resources) told Express the performance budgeting would ensure efficacy of public expenditure rather than mechanical utilisation of funds. “This is an exercise to measure physical outcomes and impact of schemes. We are trying to measure not just the utilisation of funds but their actual impact on ground,” he added. The exercise will focus on developmental schemes and related expenditure and would not cover routine administrative expenses. There will be a total of seven chapters including one on ‘financial outlays and quantifiable deliverables’ and another on ‘reform measures and performances’.

The government has also announced a concurrent evaluation and monitoring of selected schemes for 2019-20 fiscal in 12 departments. The concurrent evaluation has more significance since necessary corrective action can be taken during the period of implementation itself. Quality outcome and full achievement of desired goals are other benefits. The departments include PWD, Water Resources, Higher Education, SC, ST Development departments.