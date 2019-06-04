Home States Kerala

Team probing rape charge against Hibi Eden seeks additional time

The report stated the victim could not be subjected to medical examination due to her inconvenience.

Published: 04th June 2019

Hibi Eden

Hibi Eden (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation team probing rape charges against Hibi Eden MP, on Monday, informed the High Court that the victim deposed before police that she had arranged Rs 38 lakh for the Congress party as demanded by him. The police also sought more time to complete the probe.

R Prathapan Nair, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort Sub Division, Thiruvananthapuram city, filed the statement in response to a petition filed by the woman accused in ‘Solar scam’, seeking a directive to the state government to hand over the probe of her rape charge against Hibi Eden to an officer not below the rank of DySP, Crime Branch.

The report stated the victim could not be subjected to medical examination due to her inconvenience. They also submitted a request before the Legislature Secretariat to acquire details of the custodian of the quarters, where the incident occurred, and the visitor’s and employee’s registers to find details of those present at the quarters on the day.

The police said they had submitted a request for obtaining call data records. However, since considerable time has lapsed since the incident, the service providers informed that call data records were not available.

Probe officer submits statement

Congress hibi eden rape charge

