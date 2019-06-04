Verify information on Nipah before you share it: Experts

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With suspected Nipah outbreak making news, the spotlight is once again on social media as many users have been forwarding unverified information since Monday morning. According to social media experts, regular update from official accounts and strict legal action against those spreading misinformation can prevent the trend to an extent.

“Dearth of information will pave way for misinformation. You cannot stop people from sharing information but can stop spread of misinformation through regular authentic updates. Official sources should inform people through verified handles on all platforms and advise them to share information coming from only these sources. Doctors and hospitals too should follow the pattern and instruct their followers to do so. Moreover, the government should take strict legal action against those who spread misinformation. It will set a precedent for others,” says VK Adarsh, a social media analyst.

Many people who regularly use these platforms attribute it to carelessness and lack of validation. “Lack of authentication of information has been an issue since the beginning of social media. In an emergency situation, the consequences will be far-reaching. The impact of irresponsible use of chat apps like WhatsApp is huge as it doesn’t offer a space for timely correction. By the time you see the information, it may have gone around the globe. Facebook helps you correct fake information in comments within a few moments of posting them,” says Orion Champadiyil, an artist who regularly uses social media.

With WhatsApp groups mushrooming daily, the challenge to curtail misinformation is boundless, say experts. “Older generation, exposed to social media for the first time, has a habit of believing everything popping up on these platforms,” says Orion.

Psychologists attribute it to the public culture of ‘playing smart’. According to them, self-correction is the only solution to a dangerous trend. “People think they are being smart by sharing information as soon as they get it. We don’t check the credibility of the information before believing it. People should explain why they are sharing particular information after verifying it. This will avoid unnecessary panic and tension,” says Dr C J John, psychologist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi.