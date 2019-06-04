Home States Kerala

Wayanad district authorities brace for the worst; contingency plan ready

By Melena Thomas
Express News Service

KALPETTA: Drawing lessons from the unprecedented natural calamity which struck Wayanad in 2018, the district administration, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), local self-government institutions and government departments are exercising extreme caution to deal with possible monsoon-related emergency.

“A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority was convened recently to review monsoon preparedness and necessary instructions were given. There is no need to worry as all possible measures have been taken to meet any emergency,” said  District Collector A R Ajayakumar.

The district disaster management authority has taken steps to install six more rain gauges across the district to ensure timely action/ intervention on the basis of the amount of rainfall received. Of these, two rain gauges each will be set up in the catchment area of Banasura Sagar dam at Padinjarethara and Karapuzha dam, respectively. The remaining two will be placed in the areas which receive heavy rainfall. “The working condition of rain gauges already installed in the district, including the one at the Regional Agriculture Research Station, is being assessed,” said the officer. 

“A count of the number of people who would have to be evacuated in case the shutters of the dam are opened has already been taken,” said Sub-Collector N S K Umesh. 

“The public will be warned through loudspeaker announcements and other facilities. Relief camps with basic necessities will be readied for people affected by monsoon-related incidents,” he said.

The officer said round-the-clock control rooms will be opened at the district collectorate and taluk offices. “Rescue equipment, vehicles, boats and other essentials have been stocked at vulnerable places,” he said. The local self-government institutions here have almost completed de-silting and cleaning up of streams, ponds and sewers as part of the monsoon preparedness. Padinjarethara grama panchayat president M P Noushad said, “Cleaning up of sewers, ponds and streams was done to ensure they do not remain clogged .”

“Arrangements will be made to evacuate people from Kurchermala and other areas in the event of heavy rain,” said K Balan, Pozhuthana village officer.

