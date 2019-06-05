Home States Kerala

Bravehearts blow fresh air into green lungs

On World Environment Day, Express takes a look at efforts by individuals across the state to establish forest cover. While development projects and mindless deforestation are killing the remaining gre

Published: 05th June 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Santhivanam, the 200-year-old sacred grove at North Paravur | File pic: A Sanesh

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With its pristine backwaters and lush green forests, Kerala is hailed as a land blessed by nature. However, mindless deforestation and rapid urbanisation have contributed to the decline in monsoon rainfall, increase in temperature and extreme weather events like the devastating flood and drought. The feverish construction activity along the coastal areas and the high ranges has contributed to ecological imbalance, inviting more disasters.

Recently, the Public Works Department (PWD) handed over 17 acres located at Kakkanad in Kochi to the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd to establish a theme-based leisure and entertainment zone. The old NGO quarters premises have served as the green lungs of the city, absorbing air pollution, recharging groundwater resources and infusing life to an otherwise dry cityscape. 

According to residents of the NGO quarters area, a stroll under the green canopy, enjoying the morning fog invigorates the body and provides a refreshing experience. “There are many rare trees and it offers a nesting space for many rare species of birds. The temperature here is usually 3-6 degrees Celsius lower than the city,” activist C R Neelakantan told Express. 

The local residents have formed a committee to launch an agitation against the indiscriminate felling of trees and destruction of the rich biodiversity. They have formed a committee of experts to study and submit a report to the government on the need to conserve the flora and fauna of the area.

Meanwhile, at North Paravoor, a housewife has been waging a lone battle for the past five years to save a two-acre green refuge on her premises. The KSEB had forcefully acquired a piece of her land to construct a power transmission tower. Though KSEB had completed the work and drawn power lines, Meena Menon, the owner of the sacred grove, has approached the division bench of the High Court seeking justice. She also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to save the sacred grove which her family has been protecting for generations.

On Tuesday, a group of environmentalists, including music director Bijibal, assembled at Santhivanam taking a pledge to protect the green refuge. On Wednesday, the activists will plant trees wearing a black band on their hands to protest the destruction of Santhivanam. “Santhivanam is a true sanctuary for fragmented and endangered coastal evergreen ecosystems and rare and threatened species of biota which they support and should be protected at any cost,” said ecologist and nature educator S Santhi.

524 casuarina trees to go under axe
The Alappuzha district administration has decided to axe 524 casuarina trees at Thottappally alleging they stopped the natural draining of water from the canal leading to the inundation of Kuttanad during floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santhivanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp