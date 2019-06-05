Home States Kerala

No Nipah scare here: Malayalam films to release as per schedule

Though Nipah virus was confirmed by the Health Minister on Tuesday, film distributors hope that the industry will not get affected by the disease.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Nipah virus was confirmed by the Health Minister on Tuesday, film distributors hope that the industry will not get affected by the disease. The Eid releases, slated for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, are expected to go ahead as per the initial plan. 

Ernakulam, where the disease was identified, is one of the major markets of Malayalam cinema. The lion’s share of the revenue for a film in central Kerala comes from Ernakulam region where more than 25 cinema halls are located. “With the government successfully containing the disease last year, people are not that much scared of Nipah.

We think the industry will not be affected much,” said marketing strategist and executive producer Gokul Nath G. Shafi’s movie ‘Children’s Park’, Vinayakan-starrer ‘Thottappan’, Aneesh Anwar’s ‘Grandfather’, Vinay Fort’s ‘Thamasha’ and Aashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ are the movies slated for June first week release. The bookings of the movies have already begun on online booking sites. 

Call to postpone release of ‘Virus’ 
A section of social media users has urged director Aashiq Abu to consider postponing release of the movie ‘Virus’, which has the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode as its central theme. According to them, the detailing of Nipah at this point of time will create panic among viewers. However, the makers of the movie are yet to give any hint on change in the release date. The movie is slated for a Friday release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nipah virus Malayalam cinema Mollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp