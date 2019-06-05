Home States Kerala

Thiruvalla: Woman dies of fever, H1N1 suspected

 A woman who was undergoing treatment for fever died on Tuesday while she was being brought to the Kottayam Medical College. 

Published: 05th June 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVALLA: A woman who was undergoing treatment for fever died on Tuesday while she was being brought to the Kottayam Medical College. Susamma of Pulikkamala, Anikkadu, was under treatment for fever for the past five days. Health department officials said Susamma’s blood samples were sent to the Manipal Institute of Virology. 

However, officials suspect it to be a case of swine flu (H1N1). Earlier, a nine-year-old girl died at Keezhvaypooru near Mallappally. The Health Department clarified it was H1N1 based on the result of the Manipal Institute of Virology. 

Mallappally panchayat officials said they have taken steps to prevent the spread of viral fever. The District Medical Office has also deputed more officers and health activists to the areas concerned in Mallappally. 
They said a meeting of the Health Department and local self-government will be conducted at Anikkadu for awareness on viral fever.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvalla H1N1 Swine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp