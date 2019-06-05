Thiruvalla: Woman dies of fever, H1N1 suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVALLA: A woman who was undergoing treatment for fever died on Tuesday while she was being brought to the Kottayam Medical College. Susamma of Pulikkamala, Anikkadu, was under treatment for fever for the past five days. Health department officials said Susamma’s blood samples were sent to the Manipal Institute of Virology.

However, officials suspect it to be a case of swine flu (H1N1). Earlier, a nine-year-old girl died at Keezhvaypooru near Mallappally. The Health Department clarified it was H1N1 based on the result of the Manipal Institute of Virology.

Mallappally panchayat officials said they have taken steps to prevent the spread of viral fever. The District Medical Office has also deputed more officers and health activists to the areas concerned in Mallappally.

They said a meeting of the Health Department and local self-government will be conducted at Anikkadu for awareness on viral fever.