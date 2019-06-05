Home States Kerala

Tiruvalla: Geevarghese Mar Timotheos passes away

Geevarghese Mar Timotheos, 91, former bishop of Tiruvalla Diocese of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church, passed away on Tuesday morning.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVALLA: Geevarghese Mar Timotheos, 91, former bishop of Tiruvalla Diocese of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church, passed away on Tuesday morning. The funeral will be held at St John’s Metropolitan Cathedral on Thursday. He was under treatment at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital for the past six days due to age-related health problems. 

Timotheos started his service as a priest under the Tiruvalla Diocese. He was the administrator of the diocese in 1987. He was elevated as bishop in 1988. He worked for the upgradation of  Pushpagiri Hospital as medical college. Many hospitals and charity homes were launched by him when he served as bishop. He retired in 2003. He also served as the secretary of Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC).

TAGS
Tiruvalla Diocese Geevarghese Mar Timotheos

