Nipah scare: Six Kerala patients tested negative; Health Minister says 'no need to panic'

KOCHI: In a major sigh of relief for Kerala, six patients, who were under observation in an isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, has been tested negative for the deadly Nipah virus.

Minister for Health K K Shailaja gave the above information citing the reports provided by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Speaking to newspersons here on Thursday, she said that the spread of the disease has been prevented so far and there was no need for panic.

"There is no need for panic, the spread of the disease is prevented as of now. But we must be in vigil still," said Shailaja.

She added that the Health Department has sent the blood samples of one more person who was brought to the hospital on Wednesday, which makes the total of those admitted in the hospital for suspected Nipah infected at seven.

According to the Minister, the health condition of the 23-year-old youth, who has been confirmed with Nipah virus, undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is stable.

"His condition is stable; he is intaking food and responding to the medicines as well. The patients who are showing symptoms of fever, cough and cold are kept under observation and their health condition is constantly monitored," said Shailaja.

The six-member special team from the Union Health Ministry led by Joint Director Dr Ruchi Jain is investigating the source of the disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a review meeting with the expert team later on Thursday in Ernakulam, to analyse the situation.

Shailaja said a total of 311 persons who have been in direct or indirect contact with the patient have been identified and are being closely monitored.

"The family members of the youth are closely been monitored in home quarantine," said Shailaja.