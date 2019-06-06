Home States Kerala

Nipah scare: Six Kerala patients tested negative; Health Minister says 'no need to panic'

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah infection, is stable and a total of 314 persons who were in touch with the infected person have been kept under observation, an official said

Published: 06th June 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nipah virus

Medical staff at Kalamassery Government Medical College taking medical amenities and equipment to the isolation wards. (EPS | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major sigh of relief for Kerala, six patients, who were under observation in an isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, has been tested negative for the deadly Nipah virus.

Minister for Health K K Shailaja gave the above information citing the reports provided by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

ALSO READ | TN health minister allays fears on Nipah virus in state

Speaking to newspersons here on Thursday, she said that the spread of the disease has been prevented so far and there was no need for panic.

"There is no need for panic, the spread of the disease is prevented as of now. But we must be in vigil still," said Shailaja. 

She added that the Health Department has sent the blood samples of one more person who was brought to the hospital on Wednesday, which makes the total of those admitted in the hospital for suspected Nipah infected at seven.

ALSO READ | Health Minister Shailaja directs Kochi Corp to take precautionary measures

According to the Minister, the health condition of the 23-year-old youth, who has been confirmed with Nipah virus, undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is stable.

"His condition is stable;  he is intaking food and responding to the medicines as well. The patients who are showing symptoms of fever, cough and cold are kept under observation and their health condition is constantly monitored," said Shailaja. 

The six-member special team from the Union Health Ministry led by Joint Director Dr Ruchi Jain is investigating the source of the disease.

"The central team is on the field trying to track the source of the disease," said the minister.
 
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a review meeting with the expert team later on Thursday in Ernakulam, to analyse the situation. 

Shailaja said a total of 311 persons who have been in direct or indirect contact with the patient have been identified and are being closely monitored.

"The family members of the youth are closely been monitored in home quarantine," said Shailaja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah virus outbreak Nipah outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp