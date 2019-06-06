Speeding car hits two children walking to school in Kollam

Home States Kerala

Published: 06th June 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The 'School Praveshanolsavam' (school entry celebrations) turns tragic as two children on their way to school were hit by a speeding car at Anchal on Thursday morning.

Three children including a one and half-year-old infant and their mothers got injured in the accident. They are students of Eram government school, Anchal.

Two children, Bismi (5) and Soumya (one and a half) who have sustained serious injuries have been admitted in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. They are suspected to have serious head injuries. Others are admitted at the Anchal Mission hospital.

According to the witness, the victims who were walking towards the school were hit from behind by an overspeeding car. The car was driven by a lady, Ajitha Kumar, a retired teacher, said a police officer. The Anchal police have reached the spot and are examining the situation that led to the accident. Ends

Comments

