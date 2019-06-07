Home States Kerala

Central intelligence agencies likely to probe gold haul case

As much as 25 kilogram gold smuggled in the form of biscuits was seized on May 23 after the DRI screened the handbags of two passengers who had arrived from Dubai.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:59 AM

Gold bar

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Central intelligence agencies are likely to probe the recent gold haul from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after it was revealed that one of the accused was in touch with a Pakistani national residing in Dubai.

Jithu, an accused who is currently in Dubai, had introduced Sereena Shaji, who was caught while smuggling gold, to a Pakistani national. The Pakistani allegedly was part of the gold smuggling racket. 
As per the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Jithu was a tenant living in the building owned by the Pakistani national. It was he who introduced Sereena, who ran a beauty parlour, to the Pakistani national. DRI officials claimed Sereena’s statements revealed the involvement of the Pakistani national in the case. 

Meanwhile, the CBI Anti Corruption Unit probing the gold haul case has submitted its FIR to the CBI Special Court here.  As per the FIR, nine persons, including Customs Superintendent Radhakrishnan, have been arraigned in the case.

The conspiracy to smuggle in gold was hatched by the accused from April 27 to May 13, the FIR stated. 
gold smuggling Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

