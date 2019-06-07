Govt stand on Khader panel report is a challenge to society: Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that implementing Khader Committee report in haste taking only political consideration is a challenge to general society.



He said that the government has rejected repeated demands for discussions with the stakeholders including political parties, experts and teachers organisation leaders, and is implementing the report unilaterally.

Mullappally said that this would lead to friction in educational institutions and destroy the quality of secondary education.

The senior Congress leader said that even a minor reform in the education policy has to be conducted with utmost care and precision. He said narrow political interests should not be the basis of such decisions. He said that politicising the state’s education system on the basis of the interest of the leaders of the teachers organisations affiliated to CPM is a major wrong committed on the students and the general society.



Mullappally questioned the rationale behind implementing the report when only one part has come out. He said that the first part of Khader committee report focusses on the administrative reforms and the second part on academic reforms.