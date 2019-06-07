Home States Kerala

Kerala govt may issue land bonds early next year

The instrument will be issued to property owners when government acquires their land for infra projects

Published: 07th June 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has invited consultants for land bonds which will be issued to property owners when the government acquires their land for infrastructure projects. The consultants will counsel the state on the structuring of land bonds.  

T Balakrishnan, principal advisor of Inkel Ltd,  which called for applications from prospective consultants, said the selection process will be completed in around three months. The selected consultant will help the government to draw up a detailed project report (DPR) on the structuring of land bonds. 
Land bonds are financial instruments to give non-cash compensation or deferred cash compensation to landowners whose land holdings are acquired by governments for building roads, bridges, ports, airports etc.

Balakrishnan said state government is building roads, high-speed railway and port project, which requires the acquisition of land from private individuals. “Our plan is to issue certificates to landowners in return for the land acquired from them. These bonds will be traded in the secondary markets, helping the original landowners get much-needed liquidity when they are in need of cash,” he said.

The Inkel principal adviser said land bonds for land acquisition is a first in the country. If things proceed as per plan, Kerala will be the first state to use land bonds for infrastructure development projects. “Globally also, not many countries have come up with land bonds,” he said. 

Land bonds were tried out successfully for the first time by the Irish Government in 1925 under a specially enacted Land Bond Act 1925. Subsequently, countries such as Brazil, Guyana and Jamaica used it as an effective tool for compensation against land acquisition.

Balakrishnan said after the consultant submits the report, the land bonds will require the  Cabinet’s approval. “We hope to come out with the land bonds by the first quarter of 2020 calendar,” he said.

Inkel has called for consultants for Capital Region Development Project-II (CRDP-II), which is an ambitious programme of the Kerala Government. The project is meant to “facilitate systematic and planned upgradation of public infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram,” said a concept note on land bonds.
 
Under the Capital Region Development Project-II, several new projects are at the conceptualisation and development stage. These projects, include Outer Ring Road for the capital city, creation of public parking plaza at important nodal points in the city, market redevelopment, conservation and renovation of water bodies and widening to decongest city roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala land bonds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp