Kerala: Two suspected cases of Nipah reported

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths were admitted to the isolation ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after they arrived with suspected symptoms of Nipah Virus (NiV).

According to hospital authorities, they were put under observation and their blood samples and throat swabs were sent to the National Institute of Virus (NIV) Pune and Alappuzha and Manipal Institute of Virology for confirmation.

“There is no need to panic. The MC is fully equipped to handle any situation. The two persons who are in an isolated ward had symptoms similar to that of NiV. We are waiting for the test results,” said Dr M S Sharmad, superintendent, MCH. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said the persons in the isolation ward had a travel history of visiting Ernakulam a week ago and due to the confirmation of NiV there they couldn’t make light of the situation when they arrived with fever and headache.

“The two are residents of Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram and Kadakkal in Kollam. Among the two, the situation of one has bettered. He might be discharged on Friday,” said an officer of the MCH.



At the same time, Sharmad said an eight-bed isolated ICU for handling NiV cases has been set up at the MCH and 11 rooms have also been specially demarcated for suspected and probable cases.