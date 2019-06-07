Kochi lad Atull Manoj secures 29th rank in NEET

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Atull Manoj, of Kochi, has secured all India rank of 29 in the NEET examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Atull, a resident of KP Vallon Road, Kadavanthra, credited the outstanding performance to hard work and guidance from his teachers. The NEET exam is applicable for admission to all the medical colleges in the MBBS and BDS and some other courses. This is an impressive feat considering that 14.10 lakh students have written the test this year, a substantial increase from the previous year.

Kasaragod girl second in state

Kasaragod native Hrudya Lakshmi Bose scored 31st rank in the all-India NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test). Hrudya, daughter of T P Bose and Gemini, residents of Mannippadi in Madhur panchayat, has come second in the state. She did her schooling in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vidyanagar. She said this was her second attempt as last year she did not get the desired result.