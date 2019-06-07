Major reshuffle in Kerala Police, 46 IPS officers transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In one of the biggest reshuffles in state police force, 46 IPS officers were transferred and assigned new posts on Thursday. North Zone ADGP Sheikh Darwesh Sahib, who has been heading the Crime Branch, is appointed as the new Law and Order ADGP.

Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh has been shifted to the Prisons Department as Director General while incumbent R Sreelekha has been made the ADGP of Social Policing and Traffic.

As per the government notification which came out late in the day, South Zone ADGP Manoj Abraham has assumed the second most coveted post --- Headquarters ADGP. S Ananthakrishnan who was holding that post will now replace Rishi Raj as the Excise Commissioner.

Tomin J Thachankari, who is currently the Coastal Security ADGP, will be the new ADGP Armed Police Battalions. B Sandhya has been posted as the Kerala Police Academy Director with additional charge of ADGP Training. Kannur Range IG M R Ajith Kumar is shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. Ernakulam Range I G Vijay Sakhare has become the new Kochi police commissioner while incumbent S Surendran has been made the DIG of Ernakulam Range. Meanwhile, the Commissionerate system has been put in place in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. From now, officers of the designation of IG will be heading the two commissionarates.

Finally, IG Kashyap gets nod to go on deputation

T’Puram : After stonewalling for several months his request to relieve him on deputation to Central forces, the state government in principle has now agreed to let Headquarters IG Dinendra Kashyap go. Express has reliably learnt the officer, who was earlier part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and probed several high-profile corruption cases, including the ones involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, will be relieved within three months.

The top police brass had earlier tried to keep him back by offering him plum postings, but the 1998 batch officer was not ready to drop his wish of re-joining the CBI.



“He was adamant to leave (the state) for the CBI. We tried our best to keep him back,” said a source in the Home Department. Interestingly, Kashyap is most likely to be made Thiruvananthapuram City Police commissioner for a short term before he leaves for Delhi.



Earlier too, Kashyap was offered the post of commissioner provided he stayed back. However, he declined to take up that dangling carrot. This time, the department is most likely to direct Kashyap to take up that mantle with Thiruvananthapuram getting the commissionerate.