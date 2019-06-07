Phew! Kerala heaves big sigh of relief as seven test negative for Nipah

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In soothing news for the state, seven of the eight patients who were under observation in an isolation ward have been tested negative for the deadly Nipah virus.



Health Minister KK Shailaja, who made the announcement citing reports from the National Institute of Virology, added the test results of the only remaining patient at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, from the Pune-based institute are awaited.

Shailaja said the Health Department has sent the blood and serum samples of two more patients to the institute. The two were brought to the hospital after symptoms of high fever. A total of 316 people are under observation across the state for the virus infection, she said.



Shailaja told mediapersons on Thursday that the spread of the disease has been prevented so far. “There’s no need to panic. As of now, the disease has been stopped from spreading. But we must still be vigilant,” said Shailaja, who will leave for New Delhi on Thursday to hold talks with Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Preeti Sudan.

CM gives stress on research

After a meeting in Kochi reviewed the preventive measures taken by the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said more research is needed to identify the virus in fruit bats.

“Central Government’s assistance will be sought to conduct in-depth research on the virus. A proper study must be conducted to know the particular time in which the virus transmission takes place. Life span of the virus must also be studied,” said Pinarayi.

Meetings of various departments of state and Central governments including Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in New Delhi will be convened in the coming days for further research and study, the CM added.

Express News Service @ Kochi

Health Minister KK Shailaja said the condition of the 23-year-old who contracted Nipah is stable. “His condition is stable. He’s taking food and responding to medicines. The patients who’re showing symptoms of fever, cough and cold are kept under observation and their health condition is constantly monitored,” said Shailaja.

A six-member special team from the Union Health Ministry led by Joint Director Dr Ruchi Jain is investigating the source of the disease. “The team is on the field trying to track the source of the disease. They’ve visited the house of the youth and nearby places in Paravoor,” the minister said.



Shailaja said a total of 316 persons, who have been in direct or indirect contact with the patient, were identified and are being closely monitored. “The family members of the youth are also monitored in home quarantine,” said Shailaja.

Meanwhile, the call for a virology institute in the state is gaining momentum.“The Rs 3-crore fund allotted by the Centre for the lab at the Kozhikode Medical College won’t be sufficient. More aid will be sought. Steps will be taken to strengthen the Kerala State Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases (KSIVID) in Alappuzha,” said Shailaja.