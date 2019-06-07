Promotion likely for Kozhikode Police Commissioner AV George

Home States Kerala

George’s detractors in the force say that the clean chit to the officer will lead to ceasing of departmental activities against him.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kozhikode City Police Commissioner AV George, who was suspended while working as Ernakulam Rural SP in connection with the custodial death of a youth in Varappuzha police station, is all set to get a departmental promotion.

Sources in the Home Department said the officer, who was in charge of the Rural Tiger Force whose members were allegedly involved in the torture and subsequent death of Sreejith of Varappuzha, stays in line for promotion to the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). However, the promotion will be subjected to official departmental clearance, which is expected soon, sources added.

Though there were reports that the officer has been given a clean chit by the Crime Branch that had conducted a probe, an official announcement regarding the cease of departmental probe is yet to come out, said the sources.

“An official documented decision on the closure of departmental probe against the officer is yet to be registered. The Crime Branch report had no adverse remarks against the officer, but a departmental enquiry is different. 

Once the enquiry comes to an end and the officer is found not to have committed mistakes, then he would be promoted,” sources in the Home Department said. George’s detractors in the force say that the clean chit to the officer will lead to the ceasing of departmental activities against him. 

“That essentially means he will get a promotion,” one of the officers told Express on the condition of anonymity.

