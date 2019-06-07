Research, study needed to identify virus in bats: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Research and study are required to identify the disease-causing Nipah virus in fruit bats, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the review meeting held in Ernakulam.

“The Central Government’s assistance will be sought to conduct in-depth research on the virus carrying bats. A proper study must be conducted to know the particular time in which virus transmission takes place in the bats and also the lifespan of the virus must be studied,” said the Chief Minister.

Meetings with various departments of state and Central governments, including Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in Delhi will be convened in the coming days for further research and study, said Pinarayi.



The test results of six patients turning negative is indeed a relief for the state, people must continue to be vigilant and the government will move ahead with the precautionary and preventive measures, said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the medical bulletin released by the District Collector said the condition of the 23-year-old youth, who has been confirmed with Nipah virus and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam, is stable.

“The condition of the youth has improved in the past two days. He is taking food and he has also communicated to his parents via intercom. Though his body temperature varies during frequent intervals, it is better than earlier days,” said the Collector in the bulletin.