Take stringent action in denial of treatment and death of patient: Chennithala

Published: 07th June 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked the Chief Minister to take stringent action against those responsible for the death of Jacob Thomas from Idukki at Kottayam Medical College due to alleged denial of treatment.

Chennithala in a letter stated that the patient who was referred from a private hospital in Kattapana was struggling for his life in an ambulance in front of Kottayam medical college and even after repeated pleas no one attended to him. Opposition leader said that this was a permanent stain on the state’s health care system.

Ramesh Chennithala also stated that the victim’s daughter has also complained that doctors of two private hospitals in Kottayam also didn’t attend the patient. He said that these doctors had committed an unpardonable sin on the patient and called upon the Chief Minister to take stringent action against those responsible and bring them before the law.

He also said that several complaints had come up against Kottayam medical college and said that precautionary measures should be taken in preventing such instances in the future. 

