Thrissur recovers from havoc wrought by flood

The region is fully geared TO deal with rain-related woes 

Published: 07th June 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:14 AM

The inundated High Road in Thrissur which bore brunt of mid-August's flood havoc

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As yet another monsoon sets in over the state, the district - where the maximum number of houses were destroyed in mid-August’s flood - is recovering steadily from the havoc wrought by the century’s worst deluge. Besides, the region is fully geared for dealing with rain-related woes this year.

Rebuilding efforts led by District Collector TV Anupama are set to peak in June. According to official statistics, 4,157 applications for rebuilding damaged houses were received. After vetting, 2,787 houses were listed for construction, with work on 826 homes getting over.

“Twenty people were in need of land due to various reasons including the fragile environment and paucity of land. The land was found for almost 15 families to relocate and modalities for the remaining beneficiaries are going on. We wanted to finish the work before monsoon, but it will take time since official procedures have to be followed,” said the Collector.

Anupama said the focus this year will be on shifting those living in landslip-prone areas to safer zones. “Last year, more lives were lost in landslips. But this time around we have created greater awareness among people. Landslip-prone areas were identified sufficiently early,” she said.

“The list of people living in such regions has already been drawn up and handed over to the respective local self-government bodies. In the event of any contingency, they will be shifted to the shelter camps without delay. Realising the danger they face, some of the families had moved out from the region after last year’s monsoon,” she said.

Trees posing a danger to public safety were axed, dangling electric wires and lamp posts secured and school buildings’ fitness ensured by the district administration as part of monsoon preparedness. 
“When it comes to dam management, with the special guidelines issued by state government it is believed there will be improved coordination among the departments concerned,” she said.

However, the issues plaguing the coastal region haven’t been resolved satisfactorily since the seawall construction demanded by people of Eriyadu panchayat is yet to be completed. 

“We have tried to secure the regions where sea erosion was severe. There is scarcity of stones due to which the construction of the seawall has been delayed,” Anupama said.

