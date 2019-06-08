BJP’s approach towards Kerala needs to be changed: Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

The BJP in the state will have to adopt a different approach towards Kerala society, said V Muraleedharan, BJP’s lone Minister from Kerala. In an exclusive chat with Express Chief of Bureau Anil S, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said for someone to be made a Minister from Kerala, electing an MP from the state is not a criterion. Excerpts.

Q: Kerala hasn’t contributed a single MP to the BJP this time too, but the Modi Government provided a minister. How would you explain this?

A: The Narendra Modi Government considers every part of the country equally important, whether any BJP MP gets elected or not. The number of MPs who get elected on a BJP ticket has never been the consideration for a ministerial berth. If you look at the number of ministers and the number of MPs elected from various states, there is no particular pattern. Ministerial berths are not given based on whether there is an MP from the state or not. In fact, the PM gives great importance to each state and wants every region to develop.

Q: The previous Modi Government too had given a minister to Kerala. Has the Kerala BJP failed to rise to the occasion by electing at least one MP?

A: It’s not the fault of Kerala BJP. It’s Kerala society that has not responded. Even when O Rajagopal was Union Minister, Kerala society did not elect him. That is not the fault of either Rajagopal or BJP. So, for somebody being made a minister from Kerala, an elected MP from the party is not a consideration for Kerala society. As a party, we will now have to approach things differently here.

Q: So, do you think Kerala has failed to respond to Narendra Modi’s gesture?

A: I don’t think so. This time, the situation was different... in fact, even last time too. Rajagopal had increased the party’s vote share and doubled it. But, he couldn’t win. When he was not a minister and contested to the Assembly, he won. But when he was a minister, the people of Kerala did not elect him.This time, Sabarimala was a major issue in Kerala. Kerala society felt the CPM-led Government should be punished. The people of Kerala felt voting for Congress is the surest way to do so. It has nothing to do with what BJP did or didn’t do.

Q: What changes can your ministership bring in the Centre-state relations?

A: We will definitely cooperate with the state government. We have differences of opinion on various political issues. We will continue to oppose the CPM and its policies and expose it before the public. But, at the same time, we will extend full cooperation, in whatever way possible, to the state government on developmental issues.

Q: As the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, what do you think you can do specifically for Kerala?

A: In the External Affairs Ministry, my major task will be to take care of Kerala’s expatriates. Amendments to the Emigration Bill are being brought forward. I’m trying to expedite that to resolve all issues faced by them.