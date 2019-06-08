Home States Kerala

Curbing high airfares top priority: Muraleedharan

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the new helmsmen of the Ministry of External Affairs to uphold the reputation the ministry had during the tenure of Sushma Swaraj.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

BJP workers according a reception to party national executive member V Muraleedharan, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, at Ernakulam South railway station in this file photo | K Shijith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said his immediate priorities were to bring in a system to effectively control the pricing of air tickets during festival seasons and hassle-free transportation of dead bodies of NRIs back to their native place.

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP state headquarters here on Friday during his maiden visit to the capital city after assuming the new office, Muraleedharan said the airfare issue was discussed in his meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Another topic was the “weight-based” charging system of airlines for transporting dead bodies of the NRIs. “Further steps will be decided at a meeting of high-level officials, including the Civil Aviation Secretary,” he said. Muraleedharan said he also had a discussion with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the Nipah infection in Kerala. “The Centre is of the view that the situation is under control. It is ready to extend all possible support to the state,” Muraleedharan said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the new helmsmen of the Ministry of External Affairs to uphold the reputation the ministry had during the tenure of Sushma Swaraj. The Union minister said the Consulate General’s Office in Dubai is offering support to the victims of the Dubai bus accident involving Keralites. The embassy has started a helpline number (00971565463903) to assist the relatives of victims. 
Muraleedharan’s maiden foreign visit is to Nigeria on June 12 and 13.

Muraleedharan had a busy day in the capital which started with a visit to the Pazhavangady Sree Maha Ganapathy temple. Party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and O Rajagopal MLA welcomed him at the party office. Several party workers arrived at the office to meet the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Kerala Aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp