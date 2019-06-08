Curbing high airfares top priority: Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said his immediate priorities were to bring in a system to effectively control the pricing of air tickets during festival seasons and hassle-free transportation of dead bodies of NRIs back to their native place.

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP state headquarters here on Friday during his maiden visit to the capital city after assuming the new office, Muraleedharan said the airfare issue was discussed in his meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Another topic was the “weight-based” charging system of airlines for transporting dead bodies of the NRIs. “Further steps will be decided at a meeting of high-level officials, including the Civil Aviation Secretary,” he said. Muraleedharan said he also had a discussion with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the Nipah infection in Kerala. “The Centre is of the view that the situation is under control. It is ready to extend all possible support to the state,” Muraleedharan said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the new helmsmen of the Ministry of External Affairs to uphold the reputation the ministry had during the tenure of Sushma Swaraj. The Union minister said the Consulate General’s Office in Dubai is offering support to the victims of the Dubai bus accident involving Keralites. The embassy has started a helpline number (00971565463903) to assist the relatives of victims.

Muraleedharan’s maiden foreign visit is to Nigeria on June 12 and 13.

Muraleedharan had a busy day in the capital which started with a visit to the Pazhavangady Sree Maha Ganapathy temple. Party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and O Rajagopal MLA welcomed him at the party office. Several party workers arrived at the office to meet the minister.