Despite Church’s intervention, infighting heightens in KC(M)

Speaking to mediapersons in Thodupuzha, Joseph questioned the claim of the son (Jose) taking over the position held by the father (K M Mani).

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the Catholic Church hierarchy has been actively making efforts to find a solution to the impasse in Kerala Congress (M) over electing its new chairman, the chasm is widening between the divergent groups led by Jose K Mani and PJ Joseph. With Joseph openly scorning Jose’s claim for chairman’s post on Friday, the reconciliation efforts by the outside groups once again hit a roadblock.

Speaking to mediapersons in Thodupuzha, Joseph questioned the claim of the son (Jose) taking over the position held by the father (KM Mani). “Did (Panakkad Syed Muhammedali) Shihab Thangal’s son become chairman (of IUML) when Thangal died?” Joseph asked countering Jose. According to Joseph, the party has its chairman and parliamentary party leader at present, and if any change is needed, it can be made through a consensus. Joseph added while he stood by consensus, Jose and his aides were trying to split the party. 

Terming Joseph’s comments as painful, Jose said Joseph was dishonouring K M Mani with his comments. “Joseph asked whether it was written in the party constitution when K M Mani dies his son should be the chairman? Joseph’s intention was to dishonour me and my father personally,” Jose said.  

At the same time, two MLAs and MPs, including Jose, owing allegiance to the Mani faction, on Friday, sent a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting it ‘to direct Joseph to convene a party state committee immediately to elect the new chairman in accordance with the party constitution’. Apart from Jose, MP-elect Thomas Chazhikadan, MLAs N Jayaraj and Roshy Augustine are the signatories on the letter.

In the letter, the signatories said the party constitution stipulates that the chairman shall take a decision on all matters relating to the organisation, its administration and policies only in consultation with the working chairman and hence there exists an administrative impasse in the party with the demise of K M Mani, who was the chairman. In this context, electing a chairman is essential. They further countered an earlier letter sent by P J Joseph, intimating the EC that he assumed charge as the acting chairman of KC (M).

“It is pertinent to note that no meeting of the state committee members was convened to elect a chairman and no decision was taken in the party to confer the post of chairman on Joseph,” they said. Interestingly, Joseph’s comments and Jose faction’s letter came on the day a reconciliation talk was to take place as directed by the Church hierarchy. With the new development, talks will be delayed further as the Jose faction decided to stay away from talks until Joseph desists from making critical comments against Jose and his team. 

