Kerala on verge of bankruptcy as political class fails to broaden tax net

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s future financial health is “extremely unpredictable, if not dim”, as the political class finds it increasingly difficult to engage with the people on public resource mobilisation, according to a new study.“It is as if they (the political class) cannot communicate this imperative to a society long accustomed to a light fiscal burden,” said the study named ‘Kerala’s Persistent Fiscal Stress - A Failure in Public Resource Mobilisation’.

Authored by Jose Sebastian, professor at the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram, the study blamed the coalition governments, which engaged in competitive populism since 1982, for going in for software options instead of presenting the state as an empowered and legitimate entry to seek resources from the people. Over the years, the own resource base of Kerala has narrowed down to a few items like liquor.

“The fiscal potential of the state registered a tremendous increase during the last 60 years, but the state failed to exploit it. Two factors that seem to have contributed to it are an incorrect perception about the state’s fiscal performance, emanating from methodological inadequacies of scholarly studies, and the alternative coalition governments which engaged in competitive populism since 1982,” it said.

‘GST HAS MISFIRED’

The study said the high expectations at the political and the policy level that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will bail out Kerala also seem to have “misfired.” Part of the reason for the low rate of growth could be the teething problems of the GST.

“The rate of growth is likely to pick up once the GST gets stablised. Even if an allowance is provided for the factor, chances of revenue growth rate hitting 20-25% are very remote. Kerala’s expectations about GST, based on the size of its service sector, are unrealistic,” it said, adding from the revenue point of view, what matters is not the absolute size of the service sector, but the presence of taxable services and the size of the service providers.

While the six manufacturing-oriented states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- accounted for 62.85 per cent of total service tax revenue, state’s share was just 1.30 per cent. Making matters worse, the fastest-growing segments of Kerala’s service sector such as education and health are exempted under GST.

It said the proposals for additional resource mobilisation put forward by a ruling front in Kerala are often opposed by the opposition on the floor of the legislature, press and public forums. “To a large extent, this is a tit-for-tat for opposing their proposals when they were in power. Instead of going ahead with proposals, the ruling front withdraws them,” the study said. They seek to cover the revenue deficits by borrowing, or raising the rate of tax on liquor or starting new lotteries.