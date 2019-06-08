Kochi Metro launches concrete probe into slab slip mishap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has ordered a thorough inspection in the wake of the incident of a piece of concrete aggregate falling on a moving car at Muttom near Aluva the other day.

KMRL MD A P M Mohammed Hanish said on Friday that he has ordered to conduct an inspection along the Aluva to Maharaja’s stretch in seven days and file a report. KMRL also informed the matter to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and sought a report.

Senior officials of KMRL inspected the location on Thursday, soon after it was reported that actor Archana Kavi and her family members had a narrow escape after a piece of concrete from a Metro pillar fell on the car they were travelling in. The actor also shared the images of the broken windscreen and the piece of concrete on her official Twitter handle.

The KMRL authorities, after the primary inspection, said it was found that hardened cement slurry detached from the viaduct and fell down. The inspection is to ensure that such untoward incidents are not repeated in the future.

“It is quite unfortunate that hardened concrete slurry which was formed during the construction period fell down. This is a one of its kind incident. KMRL is committed to ensuring the safety of all the commuters,” said Hanish.KMRL has also decided to compensate the owner of the car which met with the accident. KMRL will bear the repair and replacement charges of the car.