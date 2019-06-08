Modi in Kerala: PM reaches Guruvayur to offer prayers at Lord Krishna temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at much famous Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur, with Thulabharam of Lotus flowers. In his second visit to the temple which devotees consider as the Vaikunta of Lord Vishnu in Earth (Bhooloka Vaikuntam), Modi offered ghee to Lord Krishna which will be used for lighting lamps inside the sanctum sanctorum.

All the poojas for Lord Krishna on the day has also been dedicated by the PM who has Malayalam star 'Aneezham'.Modi landed in Sree Krishna College ground at around 10 am and proceeded to Sreevalsam guest house for refreshing before having darshan at the temple. He was accompanied by Kerala Governor Justice P. Sadashivam, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Guruvayur Chairman K. B.Mohandas etc.