Nipah patient shows signs of improvement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The medical bulletin released by Aster Medicity, where the 23-year-old youth is undergoing treatment, said the patient’s condition is “stable, but shows occasional agitation.” “The patient continues to be stable and is showing improvement. He has a mild intermittent fever. He is coherent than before He is eating well and occasionally becomes agitated. The attending doctors constituted a medical board to decide further course of treatment,” said the medical bulletin. In a related develpoment, a person with high fever was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, with high fever.

Centre’s assistance sought

Earlier, the Health Minister said in New Delhi that the state government has sought more funds from the Union Ministry for setting up a highly-advanced regional virology lab in Kozhikode. According to Shailaja, the Centre is expected to give a positive response to the state’s request.

The Central team that arrived from National Institute of Virology, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences and National Centre for Disease Control conducted clinical study on the 23-year-old patient with Nipah.

No suspicion till now

In the wake of Nipah, the Forest Department has conducted awareness sessions in 40 tribal colonies Officers said no suspicious cases were reported in the areas. With Animal Husbandry Department’s help, a field examination was held in Paravoor taluk.

Awareness programmes

Awareness and training campaigns on precautionary measures against Nipah were held across the district under the aegis of the panchayat and Health Department. Nearly 3,000 people were covered in the campaigns. Doctors and employees of the hospital where the Nipah-infected youth is being treated were also given training.

New isolation ward

A new isolation ward has been set up at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, with the facility to accommodate 30 patients. Specially trained teams have been deployed to man the new isolation ward, which includes 70 doctors, 102 paramedical staff and 30 attenders. Arrangements have also been put in place for the scientific disposal of biomedical waste.