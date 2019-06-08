Home States Kerala

Nipah scare dying down, prevention drive still on in Kerala

The Nipah scare that has gripped the state is slowly dying down, with only one confirmed case of the virus detected in the state so far. 

Amid Nipah scare, people spotted wearing masks. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Nipah scare that has gripped the state is slowly dying down, with only one confirmed case of the virus detected in the state so far. With the test results of seven patients who were under observation in the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, coming out as negative, the fear among people is also fading away.  

Health Minister K K Shailaja, after meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi, told reporters that the blood samples of the seventh suspected patient also showed no signs of Nipah virus in the tests conducted at NIV-Pune. With this, there is only one confirmed case of Nipah. Though the situation remains under control, the Health Department will continue with its anti-Nipah prevention drive, she said. 

At present, 318 people in the state are under the observation of the Health Department. The department has collected all the required details of those under observation. Of these, 52 people who were in direct contact with the youth have been brought under high-risk category, while 266 are at low risk. 

Study to ascertain Nipah virus source in limbo
T’Puram: While the state is seeking information on the source of Nipah virus,  a proposal to conduct a comprehensive study to ascertain the reasons for last year’s Nipah outbreak remains in limbo. On their part, officers say they are yet to see such a proposal.

