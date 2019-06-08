Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan to release govt’s progress report on Monday

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the state government’s third annual progress report at Nishagandhi Auditorium on June 10.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the state government’s third annual progress report at Nishagandhi Auditorium on June 10. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will receive the report from the Chief Minister. Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan will preside over the function. 

“LDF in its election manifesto made 600 promises to the people. The annual report gives an update on the progress made by the government on the promises made,” said Kadakampally Surendran, minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom.

The report will also feature new approaches being adopted by the government to rebuild the state and create basic infrastructure. Government policies, flood rehabilitation programmes, emergency aid, rebuild Kerala project, the speech made by the Chief minister at the UN World Reconstruction Conference in Geneva, resource mobilization by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and recognitions, of the state government will be part of the progress report.  

Pinarayi Vijayan

