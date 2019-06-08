Home States Kerala

Pinarayi’s foreign visit: Court to examine petitioner’s interest

The court said it will examine whether the petitioner or his counsel have any personal or political interest in the matter.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the petitioner who sought a vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly misusing public money to meet his expenses for visits to UAE and the US, the High Court on Friday observed, information revealed most trips were undertaken for official purposes or for affairs connected with administrative matters of the state.

Justice P Ubaid observed, “Based on an examination of the materials, the court, primafacie, did not find to suspect the information regarding the foreign trips undertaken by the Chief Minister”.The petition was filed by D Francis, a member of the anti-corruption organisation based in Kanyakumari. The court also flayed the counsel for helping the petitioner gather information.

“Every information received under the RTI Act seemed to be collected by the counsel, who filed the writ petition. The petitioner had not collected any information on his own,” the court observed. The court further directed the petitioner to explain whether he had collected any information on his own, or how he intended to make use of the information collected by the counsel.

The court said it will examine whether the petitioner or his counsel have any personal or political interest in the matter. It directed the petitioner to file an explanatory affidavit stating why he would doubt the trips undertaken by the Chief Minister were for personal purposes and whether he pursued any legal action before rushing to the court. The case has been posted to June 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp