Pinarayi’s foreign visit: Court to examine petitioner’s interest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the petitioner who sought a vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly misusing public money to meet his expenses for visits to UAE and the US, the High Court on Friday observed, information revealed most trips were undertaken for official purposes or for affairs connected with administrative matters of the state.

Justice P Ubaid observed, “Based on an examination of the materials, the court, primafacie, did not find to suspect the information regarding the foreign trips undertaken by the Chief Minister”.The petition was filed by D Francis, a member of the anti-corruption organisation based in Kanyakumari. The court also flayed the counsel for helping the petitioner gather information.

“Every information received under the RTI Act seemed to be collected by the counsel, who filed the writ petition. The petitioner had not collected any information on his own,” the court observed. The court further directed the petitioner to explain whether he had collected any information on his own, or how he intended to make use of the information collected by the counsel.

The court said it will examine whether the petitioner or his counsel have any personal or political interest in the matter. It directed the petitioner to file an explanatory affidavit stating why he would doubt the trips undertaken by the Chief Minister were for personal purposes and whether he pursued any legal action before rushing to the court. The case has been posted to June 27.