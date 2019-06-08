Poll defeat only temporary setback, says CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership is of the view that the electoral defeat is only a temporary setback and that the party can come back in Kerala in the coming assembly bypolls. The CPM politburo and central committee meetings began in Delhi on Friday to review the party’s electoral performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Kerala CPM made it clear the party can come back during the forthcoming assembly byelections. It’s learnt the West Bengal CPM reiterated its stance that the setback could have been avoided if there was an alliance with the Congress.

However, the party leadership rejected this stance.

As per reports, the West Bengal CPM said the party hasn’t lost its core vote base in the state. The party followers voted for the BJP which led to the major defeat. The ongoing central committee meet will assess the reasons for defeat and come up with measures to strengthen the party.