Home States Kerala

Poll defeat only temporary setback, says CPM

The CPM leadership is of the view that the electoral defeat is only a temporary setback and that the party can come back in Kerala in the coming assembly bypolls.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

CPM_flag

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership is of the view that the electoral defeat is only a temporary setback and that the party can come back in Kerala in the coming assembly bypolls. The CPM politburo and central committee meetings began in Delhi on Friday to review the party’s electoral performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. 

The Kerala CPM made it clear the party can come back during the forthcoming assembly byelections. It’s learnt the West Bengal CPM reiterated its stance that the setback could have been avoided if there was an alliance with the Congress. 

However, the party leadership rejected this stance. 
As per reports, the West Bengal CPM said the party hasn’t lost its core vote base in the state. The party followers voted for the BJP which led to the major defeat. The ongoing central committee meet will assess the reasons for defeat and come up with measures to strengthen the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp