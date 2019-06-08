Security beefed up in Guruvayur ahead of PM Modi’s visit

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Security has been beefed up in Guruvayur and surrounding areas ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Sree Krishna temple on Saturday. So far, 1,500 cops have been deployed on duty. A mock drill of the security arrangements was held on Friday.

A police team led by ADGP North Zone Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Thrissur Range IG Balram Kumar Upadhyay, City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H and ACP Special Branch S Shamsudeein reviewed the security measures. Hotel owners have been instructed to collect details of the public who book rooms on the day of the PM’s visit. According to police, traffic regulations will be in place till the Prime Minister’s visit concludes in Guruvayur.

Special forces including National Security Guard, Thunderbolt and Striker Force personnel have already set up camp in the area. The temple and Sree Krishna College ground are under tight security. According to police, devotees are restricted from entering the temple between 9 am to 12 pm as the Prime Minister is expected to offer prayers at this particular time. However, the Prime Minister himself has requested security officers not to cause any incovenience to the public who queue up to offer the darshan.

Thulabharam with lotuses

Guruvayur Devaswom authorities said Modi will offer lotuses as thulabharam to Lord Krishna. He will have a darshan of the deity with ‘muzhukappu’ (entire idol decorated with kalabham) and offer ghee to Lord Krishna. Modi visited Guruvayur temple last in 2008 when he was Gujarat CM.