Soon, trace the origin of food items you buy

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, consumers will be able to trace the origin and movement of the food products they plan to buy. For, the Food Safety Department is planning to introduce the concept of traceability of food items with the help of the Agriculture Department. The move comes in the wake of the ‘organic’ label being attached to food products that are sold in a range of categories.

The move will help a consumer in tracing the movement of food items, including their origin, production, processing and distribution. As part of this, special barcodes will be introduced on food items. “The traceability concept will come into effect within six to eight months. The Food Safety Department and the Agriculture Department are in the process of preparing a roadmap for it,” said Rathan Kelkar, Food Safety Commissioner.

He said the Agriculture Department will soon begin registration of organic farmers in the state as part of the initiative. It will also kickstart the labelling of food products using a bar code. “A consumer has every right to trace the origin of a food item. Merely putting the ‘organic’ tag on an item isn’t enough. The consumer should be able to trace it back to the framer. This initiative will help them do it,” Rathan said.

Central assistance

Sources with the Food Safety Department said the project will be rolled out with Centre assistance. The fund for the purpose will be mobilised via the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana of the National Mission of Sustainable Agriculture. “Farm-to-fork traceability is an evolving concept and will bring transparency and accountability in food production. The main benefit of the initiative is it will enable swift and effective implementation of corrective actions, like product recall, is something goes wrong,” said a source.

It is learnt the project, though expected to be rolled out within six to eight months, will be implemented in phases. Based on its success, the initiative will be implemented across the state.