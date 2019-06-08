Home States Kerala

Soon, trace the origin of food items you buy

 Soon, consumers will be able to trace the origin and movement of the food products they plan to buy.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, consumers will be able to trace the origin and movement of the food products they plan to buy. For, the Food Safety Department is planning to introduce the concept of traceability of food items with the help of the Agriculture Department. The move comes in the wake of the ‘organic’ label being attached to food products that are sold in a range of categories.

The move will help a consumer in tracing the movement of food items, including their origin, production, processing and distribution. As part of this, special barcodes will be introduced on food items. “The traceability concept will come into effect within six to eight months. The Food Safety Department and the Agriculture Department are in the process of preparing a roadmap for it,” said Rathan Kelkar, Food Safety Commissioner. 

He said the Agriculture Department will soon begin registration of organic farmers in the state as part of the initiative. It will also kickstart the labelling of food products using a bar code. “A consumer has every right to trace the origin of a food item. Merely putting the ‘organic’ tag on an item isn’t enough. The consumer should be able to trace it back to the framer. This initiative will help them do it,” Rathan said. 

Central assistance 
Sources with the Food Safety Department said the project will be rolled out with Centre assistance. The fund for the purpose will be mobilised via the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana of the National Mission of Sustainable Agriculture. “Farm-to-fork traceability is an evolving concept and will bring transparency and accountability in food production. The main benefit of the initiative is it will enable swift and effective implementation of corrective actions, like product recall, is something goes wrong,” said a source.

It is learnt the project, though expected to be rolled out within six to eight months, will be implemented in phases. Based on its success, the initiative will be implemented across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food Safety Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp