Study to ascertain Nipah source in limbo

The state government has been on its toes ever since the return of the deadly Nipah virus which claimed 18 lives in the state last year.

A woman and her two children, wearing masks, walk past a poster of Virus, a movie based on the 2018 Nipah outbreak, on the Seaport-Airport road in Kochi on Thursday | Arun Angela

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has been on its toes ever since the return of the deadly Nipah virus which claimed 18 lives in the state last year. Ironically, while the state is desperately seeking information on the source of the virus – whether it is spread by fruit bats or from human interaction – a proposal to conduct a comprehensive study to ascertain the reasons for last year’s Nipah outbreak remains in limbo. On their part, officers say they are yet to see such a proposal.

The study was proposed by the Department of Wildlife Science, College of Forestry, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), to better understand the ecology of bats and the transmission of the Nipah virus. It was to be conducted in collaboration with international universities and institutes. 

“The department proposed the study as it might help us better understand the transmission of the virus,” said a KAU officer. “Since the study also involved epidemiological, anthropological, ecological, virological and immunological studies as well as polymerase chain reaction-level analysis, a detailed project proposal was submitted to the government seeking financial aid. But a decision is yet to come,” said the officer. 

The officer said though KAU, out of sheer academic interest, began the documentation of fruit bats, international collaboration with universities in the US, the UK and Australia and institutes like the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research in Bangladesh could have improved the quality of the research. However, director (Agriculture) P K Jayasree and director (Animal Husbandry) P C Sunilkumar said they are yet to see such a proposal. 

Public Health Protection Agency
With the Health Department eliciting convergence of various departments in case management and prevention of Nipah health experts are calling for setting up a Public Health Protection Agency.

