Bats at Mundekkallu may shed light on Nipah outbreak

IDUKKI: With the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune confirming Nipah in the serum samples of the 23-year-old Kochi youth, authorities here are busy identifying the source of the contagion. Discovery of a colony of bats at a rubber plantation near Mundekkallu substation provides a sliver of direction to the experts.

“We have found a colony of bats at a location 5-6 km away from the Al Azhar College, Thodupuzha, where the boy was studying. Thousands of bats have been found inhabiting the rubber plantation located in the area. On Saturday, our five-member technical staff who are experts in trapping bat have set up traps in the plantation. We will collect the serum samples from the bats,” Dr Sudeep, from NIV said.

However, for a conclusive inference, the results are awaited, he added. Sudeep is part of the team that includes Dr M D Gokhale and five others from the National Institute of Virology, Pune that is studying the bats. Dr Balasubramanyam from NIV unit in Alapuzha is also accompanying them.

The team will also collect serum samples of bats from the bat colonies they found at Muttom near Thodupuzha and Paravur in Ernakulum as well.

“The collecting of serum samples from these two locations will be completed within 7 days. The samples will then be tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and the results can be expected in a week,” Sudeep said.

Explaining the spread of the virus, Sudeep said: “There are two types of bats found in India, the fruit-eating ones and the insectivorous bats. Fruit-eating bats are the carriers of Nipah virus.