Chemotherapy row: Case against two doctors, labs

KOTTAYAM: In a major development, the Gandhinagar police on Saturday registered a case against two doctors, a private laboratory and a scanning centre in connection with a 38-year-old woman being wrongly administered chemotherapy for a non-malignant lump on her breast at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

According to the police, a case with IPC sections 336 and 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), was registered against surgeon Dr R P Renjin, consultant oncologist Dr K Suresh Kumar, Dianova lab and CMC scanning centre at Gandhinagar, on the basis of a complaint lodged at the police station by the victim Rajani, Kizhakkekkara house, Nooranad, Alappuzha. With the case amounting to medical negligence, district police chief Hari Sankar entrusted Kottayam DySP R Sreekumar with conducting an investigation into the complaint.

“As per rules, medical negligence cases should be investigated by an officer not less than the rank of a DySP,” Hari Sankar said. The police said slapping any further charges against the accused will be decided during the course of the investigation.

Rajani lodged the complaint to the station house officer and inspector K Dhanapalan after she received the final lab results of the lump, which was removed through surgery two weeks ago. The final result also ruled out malignancy. “We were waiting for the final results to initiate legal action. While the mammogram test conducted at CMC indicated cancerous growth on my body, the reports of tru-cut biopsy test done at Dianova lab confirmed carcinoma. However, both results were proven wrong when I received the results of the tests conducted at the pathology lab at the MCH,” Rajani said. She also accused Dr Renjin of directing her to private labs to conduct the tests and Dr Suresh for administering chemotherapy based on the reports from the private lab and scanning centre.

“I had pointed out to the oncologist that result from government pathological lab is awaited. But the doctor administered medicines without waiting for it. Moreover, Dr Renjin stood firm on the stand that my lump was malignant even after the government lab report ruled out malignancy. When two blocks and slides from the private lab were re-examined at the govt pathology lab, Dr Renjin insisted on collecting the remaining slides from Dianova as he was unwilling to depend on government lab results,” Rajani said.

“Doctors and labs made me undergo physical and mental trauma with their negligent act. My family was thrown into chaos when doctors told me I am a cancer patient. A doctor should be 100 per cent sure when he tells a person about diseases like cancer,” she said.

Since a state-of-the-art pathology lab is operational at the MCH, the oncologist should have waited for a report from there instead of rushing with a report obtained from a private laboratory,” she said.