CPM must correct its mistakes, says VS Achuthanandan

It stressed need for the party to follow political discipline. 

Published: 09th June 2019 03:07 AM

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Left leadership in Kerala has termed its electoral defeat a temporary setback, veteran Communist VS Achuthanandan has urged the Left to go for serious introspection to find the real reasons for the defeat. In a letter to the CPM central leadership, Achuthanandan urged the party to correct its mistakes.  

Unleashing severe criticism against the party and the Left front, the veteran CPM leader said it won’t be right to come up with trivial excuses for the defeat. There’s no alternative other than going back to the people, VS said in his letter. In the wake of general perception and assessment that the Sabarimala issue led to the electoral debacle, the Left should identify real reasons for the defeat, he said.

The letter from VS Achuthanandan, which was distributed in the CPM central committee meeting Delhi, criticised the party for deviating from its policy framework. It stressed the need for party to follow political discipline. 

