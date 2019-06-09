Home States Kerala

Devaswom submits proposal for a giant Brihaspati statue at Guruvayur

A project for expansion of Punnathoor Anakotta, the elephant tethering yard of Guruvayur Devaswom, worth Rs 9 crore was also proposed.
 

Published: 09th June 2019

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur on Saturday, the Guruvayur Devaswom submitted a proposal to erect a giant Brihaspati statue in the pilgrim city, thereby highlighting the heritage here.

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas said a project that showcases the heritage of Guruvayur worth Rs 150 crore was proposed during the PM’s visit. 

“As per the beliefs, Guruvayur temple was formed when God of Wind (Vayudevan) and Brihaspati consecrated the idol of Sree Krishna here. So, a statue of Brihaspati will definitely remind the devotees of the stories behind the pilgrim temple,” said Mohandas. 

In addition, the Devaswom also submitted a proposal for the complete renovation of three ‘goshalas’ (farmsteads for cows) managed by the Devaswom. 

An amount of Rs 300 crore was estimated for it. 

A project for expansion of Punnathoor Anakotta, the elephant tethering yard of Guruvayur Devaswom, worth Rs 9 crore was also proposed.
 

