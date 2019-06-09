Home States Kerala

Monsoon sets in two days late, to gain strength in next 48 hrs

The southwest monsoon which brings in a little over 70 per cent of the state’s total rainfall, hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, two days after the official forecast.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:19 AM

An elderly fisherman tries to berth his vessel at Thiruvananthapuram’s Vizhinjam harbour, braving the Southwest monsoon which hit the state on Saturday after two days’ delay | VINCENT PULICKAL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon which brings in a little over 70 per cent of the state’s total rainfall, hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, two days after the official forecast. With more cloudiness, stronger westerly winds and persistent cyclonic circulation in the lower and mid-levels over Lakshadweep and its nearby areas, the monsoon has advanced also into more parts of South Arabian Sea and some areas of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, Maldives and Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts during the next 48 hours. A cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level also lies over the Lakshadweep area. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually, said a weather bulletin.

Trawling ban from Sunday midnight

Kochi: Trawling ban in the state will begin on Sunday midnight and will be in force for 52 days. Vessels from other states have been directed to leave Kerala coast.

Kerala monsoon

