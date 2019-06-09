Monsoon’s here. No trawl net fishing for 52 days

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Amidst the outcry of fisherfolks for a comprehensive policy to conserve the marine habitat instead of the existing unscientific measures, the annual monsoon trawling ban in the state will begin at midnight on June 9 and will be in force for 52 days.

According to the Fisheries Department, the fishing vessels from other states have been directed to leave Kerala coast before June 10. Control rooms working 24x7 have been opened in all coastal districts and vessels have been arranged for patrolling at sea during monsoon. Diesel outlets at all harbours and fish landing centres would remain closed during the ban period.

Fisheries assistant director Joice Abraham said three boats will conduct patrolling for the safety of traditional fisherfolk who venture into sea in Ernakulam district. “Of this, one will function in Munambom area while the other two will function based in Vypin Fisheries station,” he said. The control room in Vypin can be contacted on 0484 2502768. Apart from the nine sea guards, four persons experienced in rescue activities have been deployed additionally in Marine Enforcement’s patrolling boats.



According to All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association president Joseph Xavier Kalapurakkal, 50 per cent of boats have come back to the coast. “About 3,600 boats go fishing in Kerala coast and of this around 1,200 are coming from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” he said.

Meanwhile, he alleged that marine resources have been diminishing for years despite the implementation of the trawling ban every year. “The ban was intended to ensure livelihood security, food safety and food security. However, these three things have not been protected by the trawling ban and it has been termed unscientific by various committees which conducted a study in this regard. Once the ban comes into effect, the fish products would come from other states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Who can guarantee the quality of the fish from other states?” he asked. He urged the Union Government to initiate effective steps to save the fisheries sector.

Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George said the state’s fisheries sector is facing a severe crisis owing to the depletion in marine resources.



“The shoals of small fishes, including sardine and mackerel, have been reduced to a great extent. With this, the traditional fisherfolks are facing financial crisis and poverty. We urged a package for the traditional fishermen during the ban period, but the state and Union governments ignored this,” he added.