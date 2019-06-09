Home States Kerala

'PM gives priority to BJP-ruled states': Rahul takes jibe at Modi's over his 'Kerala close to me' remark

The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit ending Sunday to his parliamentary constituency for the first time after winning the seat with a margin of more than 4 lakh votes. 

Published: 09th June 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seen outside a polling booth in New Delhi during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on 12 May 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By ANI

WAYANAD: Lauding Kerala for accommodating diverse political ideologies, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives priority to BJP-ruled states over those governed by opposition parties.

"I know that the Prime Minister will not treat Kerala as he treats Uttar Pradesh. He came here and said that Kerala is alike Varanasi. But I know (it is not) because CPM is ruling here. He will not treat it as a normal state. The PM gives priority to BJP ruled states over states ruled by other parties," Gandhi said during a roadshow here.

Addressing a gathering in Kerala's Guruvayur, Modi had on Saturday said, "Ones who voted to victory are ours and those who missed an opportunity to make us winner are also ours. Kerala is as ours as Varanasi."

The Congress president also added that his party will put a fight against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and not let the BJP's ideological mentor remote-control the CPM-ruled state.

"For Modi, either you follow the ideology of RSS or you are not Indian. We will never let Kerala be ruled from Nagpur. Kerala will be ruled by the people of Kerala," he asserted.

Thanking left-front and UDF leader for supporting his party in the Lok Sabha elections, he urged the ruling CPM to work for the welfare of Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency.

"Yesterday, a left-front MLA came to see me and I look forward to meeting more MLAs from the left front. We might have ideological differences and we will fight along with those lines but there are many things that we agree on for the future of Wayanad," he said.

On Saturday, Gandhi had called Modi a liar and said that truth is not on his side.

The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit ending Sunday to his parliamentary constituency for the first time after winning the seat with a margin of more than 4 lakh votes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Rahul in Wayanad India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp