PM was misled on Ayushman Bharat: Shailaja

The attempt by the government was to address the issue. It’s unfortunate that the Prime Minister made such a statement at a time when Kerala is taking major steps in the health sector, Shailaja said.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

K K Shailaja, Nipah virus

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state government for not implementing the Central government’s prestigious Ayushman Bharat scheme, Health Minister KK Shailaja has come out against the same. Terming the Prime Minister’s statement misleading, the Health Minister said Kerala has already joined the scheme. 

“Kerala is part of Ayushman Bharat scheme. An MoU was signed on November 2, 2018, and measures have already been taken to ensure that the people of Kerala receive the benefit of the scheme. The first allotment under the scheme has also been sanctioned. It seems the Prime Minister has been misled by someone,” the minister said hoping the PM would correct his statement.

The Health Minister said the state has implemented the Karunya Health scheme. As many as 17 lakh people have registered and treatment was given to 1.46 people through the scheme. Since Ayushman Bharat cannot be implemented in the state, the government brought together all existing insurance schemes to ensure insurance coverage for everyone. 

It was implemented in the name of Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) from April 1. So far treatment facilities to the tune of Rs 60 crore was given to 1.46 people through the scheme. 

If the government had implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme as per  Central norms, the majority of the existing beneficiaries of other health schemes would have been excluded from the same. As many as 41 lakh families, including 21.5 lakh families, were beneficiaries of the existing schemes. But going by the Central norms, only 18.5 lakh families can be included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 

