Writer-journalist Manoj Nair passes away

He had been working on a book, ‘Between the Rock and a Hard Place’, on the history of alternative music in India, which was set to be published next year. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Journalist, musician and writer Manoj Nair was found dead at his rented house at Saudi, Fort Kochi, on Saturday. Manoj, who hails from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur district, was living alone in Fort Kochi since 2010. 

He had been working on a book, 'Between the Rock and a Hard Place', on the history of alternative music in India, which was set to be published next year. 

Manoj was associated with Kochi Muziris Biennale since its inception. As a journalist, he has covered music and art in the past and has worked with several newspapers. The police were informed after his landlord Darson Antony found the body by noon.

Police said the body was three to four days old and was decomposing. No external injuries were found and no foul play has been suspected as of Saturday. The cops are awaiting an autopsy report to find the exact cause of death. Police said the autopsy will be held on Sunday after his relatives arrive.

The body was moved to the mortuary after inquest proceedings on Saturday. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Thoppumpady station. The landlord found Manoj on his bed, face down and legs jutting out of the bed.

