Two samples of infected youth test negative

Awareness classes were conducted at all veterinary hospitals and the doctors have been directed to report cases of unusual disease and deaths identified among animals.

The virus, which first broke out in Kozhikode and other nearby districts of Kerala in May 2018, had claimed 18 lives. (File photo | EPS)

KOCHI: Signalling a huge relief amid the Nipah panic which has gripped the state, two of the three samples collected from the 23-year-old Nipah-infected youth tested negative at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. However, one of the samples tested positive for Nipah.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Ernakulam District Collector, the second stage of sample tests was conducted at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and for final confirmation of the presence of the virus, samples were sent to NIV. The test results confirmed two samples negative, and one positive.  

The samples of blood, urine and throat swab were sent to NIV. According to the medical bulletin, one person was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Sunday after his health condition improved significantly. Including a suspected case showing Nipah-like symptoms from Paravur, a total of seven persons are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the Medical College. 

The samples of each of the three patients, with Nipah-like symptoms, admitted at Amrita Insititute of Medical Sciences, Rajagiri Hospital and Kolencherry Medical Mission tested negative at the temporary lab set up at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. 

The Cyber Space Monitoring Team has intensified action against those found guilty of spreading misinformation relating to Nipah. Other than the two cases, no new cases have been reported so far by the police officials. The Labour Department inspected 12 migrant camps in North Paravur, Perumbavoor and Kakkanad. No suspicious cases have been reported so far.

Awareness classes were conducted at all veterinary hospitals and the doctors have been directed to report cases of unusual disease and deaths identified among animals. No suspicious cases have been reported. Training was imparted to 1,293 persons, including 14 doctors, 67 staff members, 30 doctors from private hospitals, 61 ASHA workers, 791 Kudumbasree workers and 19 anganwadi teachers. 

