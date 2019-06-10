6 orphanage inmates who ran away to escape torture rescued

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Six tribal children ran away from an orphanage at Poolani in Meloor panchayat, on Sunday early morning following unbearable torture from senior inmates. However, they were spotted by a local resident who alerted the Child Line authorities, who came to their rescue.

Out of the six children, four are five years old and the other two are eight. As per reports, the children belong to Vachumaram and Aanakkayam colonies in Athirapilly panchayat. According to Sheeju, block panchayat president, “The four children came around four days ago. They complained that the senior students hit one of them on the head using a steel plate for no particular reason. The senior students also verbally abused them which forced them to think of running away.”

The six kids ran away from the orphanage early in the morning with their bags. Chalakkudy taluk health inspector Manjesh noticed them standing in front of a closed shop and inquired about their whereabouts. The kids then revealed the bad experience in the orphanage following which they were taken to the Taluk Hospital. Child Line activists arrived at the hospital and addressed the concerns of the children. Child Protection officer Ragapriya said they were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and official procedures were done. “The students will join the Government LP school at Vazhachal where a hostel already exists,” said Sheeju.

According to the sources, the orphanage at Poolani is managed by Mariya Palana Society and Joycy is the warden there. Earlier, it was under the Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor. But the warden had some issues with the authorities and totally brought the functioning of the orphanage under her custody. There were allegations of torture by the warden when the centre was under the retreat centre and the police had intervened to resolve the issues.

At present, the orphanage has 65 inmates who are from different parts of the district. Mariya Palana Society also started an LP school where students from neighbouring areas are taught.