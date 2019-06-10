Home States Kerala

6 orphanage inmates who ran away to escape torture rescued

Six tribal children ran away from an orphanage at Poolani in Meloor panchayat, on Sunday early morning following unbearable torture from senior inmates.

Published: 10th June 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Six tribal children ran away from an orphanage at Poolani in Meloor panchayat, on Sunday early morning following unbearable torture from senior inmates. However, they were spotted by a local resident who alerted the Child Line authorities, who came to their rescue.

Out of the six children, four are five years old and the other two are eight. As per reports, the children belong to Vachumaram and Aanakkayam colonies in Athirapilly panchayat. According to Sheeju, block panchayat president, “The four children came around four days ago. They complained that the senior students hit one of them on the head using a steel plate for no particular reason. The senior students also verbally abused them which forced them to think of running away.”

The six kids ran away from the orphanage early in the morning with their bags. Chalakkudy taluk health inspector Manjesh noticed them standing in front of a closed shop and inquired about their whereabouts. The kids then revealed the bad experience in the orphanage following which they were taken to the Taluk Hospital. Child Line activists arrived at the hospital and addressed the concerns of the children. Child Protection officer Ragapriya said they were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and official procedures were done. “The students will join the Government LP school at Vazhachal where a hostel already exists,” said Sheeju.

According to the sources, the orphanage at Poolani is managed by Mariya Palana Society and Joycy is the warden there. Earlier, it was under the Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor. But the warden had some issues with the authorities and totally brought the functioning of the orphanage under her custody. There were allegations of torture by the warden when the centre was under the retreat centre and the police had intervened to resolve the issues.

At present, the orphanage has 65 inmates who are from different parts of the district. Mariya Palana Society also started an LP school where students from neighbouring areas are taught.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp