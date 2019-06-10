Home States Kerala

Congress chief  Rahul Gandhi fulfils two-year-old’s wish

Noufal said he was touched by the AICC president’s generosity to fulfil a toddler’s wish. This was Rahul’s maiden visit to the constituency after his election.

Published: 10th June 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seen outside a polling booth in New Delhi during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on 12 May 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A two-year-old girl’s wish to meet and interact with AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was fulfilled on Sunday, the concluding day of the latter’s three-day visit to the constituency.

The video of the girl Nida Farha, in which she is seen crying and pleading with her father to help her meet Rahul had gone viral a few days ago. The video was shot on May 23, the day of the counting of votes. The toddler insisted on seeing Rahul after her father Noufal Puthukkudi, an IUML leader, brought home a notice which had the AICC chief’s photograph printed on it.
The video caught the attention of Muslim League leader C P Cheriya Muhammad who informed Rahul’s aides about the toddler’s wish.

On Sunday, the toddler, along with her elder sister Bida Farha, got the chance to meet the Wayanad MP during the latter’s roadshow at Mukkam. Rahul got down of his vehicle to meet Nida amidst loud cheers from the crowd. 

Noufal said he was touched by the AICC president’s generosity to fulfil a toddler’s wish. This was Rahul’s maiden visit to the constituency after his election.

Rahul Gandhi

